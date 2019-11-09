New power outage hits Treasure Island

(KTVU) -- Parts of Treasure Island were without power Saturday morning.

Electricity first went out Tuesday afternoon.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission told KTVU, that the power came from Oakland, but there was some type of disruption, so the agency used backup generators to serve homes and businesses.

But the SFPUC said the generators failed sometime Friday night.

Crews are trying to figure out the issue and working to resume service.

There was no timetable on when power could return.

This outage is not part of the recent PG&E public power safety shutoff, that affected more than 700,000 PG&E customers.