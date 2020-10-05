Newest California Supreme Court justice nominee is 1st openly gay man to hold post

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday nominated a new justice to the state Supreme Court, who would be the third African American and the first openly gay justice to hold this seat, once the confirmation process is complete.

As Newsom introduced Martin Jenkins, the governor also called out his unusual background: Jenkins is the son of a Coit tower janitor and played for the National Football League.

It has been 29 years since a Black man has sat on the state Supreme Court, Jenkins noted, saying he would not "be here today" without the previous two.

He thanked "all of those who blazed the trail."

Jenkins also thanked his parents, a janitor at Coit tower for 25 years and a nurse, who taught him the value of public service. He also thanked his live partner, whom he called out and said he loved to this day.

Jenkins, 66, now serves as Newsom’s judicial appointments secretary.

Newsom said he hoped the confirmation process would be complete by next month.