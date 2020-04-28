Newsom: Considering starting school in late July or August to make up for 'learning loss'

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed, in general, easing up on some of the state's stay-at-home orders and he began to outline a strategy for slowly reopening businesses, schools and childcare centers.

As for education, Newsom said he is considering starting school in late July or early August to make up for "learning loss" experienced by the six million school children in California who have been learning via Zoom and computers for the last six weeks.

Schools would need to prepare their campuses to make them safe, Newsom said. He had previously talked about staggering school start times when students return.

In terms of business and manufacturing, Newsom said he is meeting with members of the small retail sector later on Tuesday to work on reopening them under certain restrictions "in the next few weeks."

In terms of gyms, haircuts, movies, sports and concerts, Newsom said those won't be considered until schools and businesses are addressed first.

Newsom warned that "if we pull back and modify too early," the state will have to "toggle back and adjust" to deliver on the promise of re-opening.

Advertisement

"Dates don't matter," he said. "But data does."

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.