Newsom signs eviction moratorium

article

(KTVU and wire report) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom wasted no time in signing a measure that temporarily bans the evictions of people who have not paid their rent because of the coronavirus.

The state legislature passed the bill on Monday, and Newsom announced he had signed it hours later.

In a news release from the governor's office, Newsom said, “COVID-19 has impacted everyone in California – but some bear much more of the burden than others, especially tenants struggling to stitch together the monthly rent, and they deserve protection from eviction...This new law protects tenants from eviction for non-payment of rent and helps keep homeowners out of foreclosure as a result of economic hardship caused by this terrible pandemic."

This measure does not forgive missed payments. Landlords can ask a judge to order the tenant to pay it back.

A coalition of labor groups and tenants rights supporters had been pressuring state leaders to approve the legislation.

Advertisement

In April, the Judicial Council of California halted most eviction and foreclosure proceedings during the pandemic. But those protections were set to end on Wednesday.

The pandemic has devastated California's economy, causing millions of people to lose their jobs as the government ordered businesses to close to slow the spread of the disease.