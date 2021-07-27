Newsom to highlight California's health care access

With a Central Valley health clinic as his backdrop, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said he will highlight the state’s efforts to improve health care access and affordability for Californians, a day after he issued the first-in-the-nation measures to encourage state employees and health care workers to get vaccinated amid the growing threat of the delta variant.

Newsom on Monday announced that California is requiring all state workers and workers in health care and high-risk congregate settings to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week, and he encouraged local government and businesses to adopt a similar protocol.

Newsom will also be speaking on the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce that some vaccinated people resume wearing masks in certain situations to protect against COVID-19, reversing its earlier guidance that only unvaccinated individuals should wear face coverings.