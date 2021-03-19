Newsom to meet with Bay Area Asian and Pacific Islander community amid racist attacks

article

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will meet with Bay Area Asian American and Pacific Islander community leaders in San Francisco on Friday amid the rise in racist attacks across the country.

There has been a recent spate of attacks against Asians across the country, including a deadly massacre in Atlanta, where a man was accused of killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, at three massage businesses there. The county sheriff said it was too early to know if the attack was racially motivated.

Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting project from Chinese for Affirmative Action and the Asian Pacific Policy & Planning Council, recorded more than 3,800 reports of coronavirus-related discrimination in the U.S. from March 2020 through February.

California had more attacks than any other state with 1,691, according to the report. California is home to the nation’s largest Asian population, with more than 6 million people.

And the Bay Area has not escaped this hateful crime wave.

As some recent examples, a 59-year-old Vallejo man was knocked to the sidewalk near Montgomery Street Tuesday, possibly causing him to lose his eyesight. A man was arrested for the attack and an earlier assault in the Mission district.

Then on Wednesday morning, police said, a 39-year-old man who had been involved in a fight in United Nations Plaza earlier attacked an 83-year-old Asian man. When a security guard intervened, he fled, pausing to assault a 75-year-old Asian woman and she beat him until he stopped. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, who was not identified, was also taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

Across the Bay in Oakland's Chinatown, a security camera captured images of an assault on a 77-year-old Asian man on Seventh Street, not far from police department headquarters.

The latest incidents follow high-profile attacks in Oakland and San Francisco in February in which two elderly Asian men were killed. Authorities have not filed hate crime charges in either case.