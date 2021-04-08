Expand / Collapse search

Newsom to tout California's firefighting efforts, $81M to hire more firefighters

By KTVU staff
California
A CalFire airplane drops fire retardant over the Davis Winery during the Glass fire in Napa County's St. Helena, California on September 27, 2020.

FRESNO, Calif. - As California prepares for another challenging wildfire season Gov. Gavin Newsom will tour wildfire preparedness work underway in Fresno County on Thursday and highlight the state’s efforts to boost firefighting support.

Last month, Newsom announced $80.74 million in emergency funds for 1,399 more Cal Fire firefighters to bolster fuels management and wildfire response efforts.

The governor’s January 2021 budget proposes $1 billion to support wildfire and forest management.

