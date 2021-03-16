Gov. Newsom to visit East Bay elementary school to tout California's reopening efforts

Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit an Alameda elementary school on Tuesday to highlight local school reopening efforts.

His office pointed out that 9,000 of California’s 11,000 schools are open now or plan to reopen in the next few weeks.

Newsomm said that the state has worked hard to "accelerate safe school reopenings," which has included a $6.6 billion package to fund safety measures for in-person instruction, priority vaccinations for K-12 school staff, three months of PPE and safety supplies to all schools at no cost.

Plus, he said that California has secured federal approval to use Medicaid funding for COVID-19 testing in schools and provided support for COVID-19 testing and technical assistance to school districts.

This week, elementary school students returned for hybrid instruction in the Alameda Unified School District, where a mixture of in-person instruction with online instruction and independent work.

Advertisement

Berkeley Unified elementary school students will soon be returning to campus five days a week, though the plan doesn't include older students.

Similar deals for elementary school students, although with less on-campus time, have been reached between districts and teachers' unions in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles.

In a more unusual move, the Pleasanton Unified School District is welcoming back all students – including middle and high schoolers – back to campus.