Nine people arrested for San Jose business burglaries

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San Jose Police Officers on Friday announced the arrest of nine people suspected of committing multiple burglaries in June of this year.

Investigators determined that three burglaries — in the 1600 block of Capitol Avenue, in the 400 block of Blossom Hill Road, and in the 1900 block of Camden Avenue —were committed by the same group of suspects. The thieves accessed the premises in each case by driving a car through the business.

The suspects

Local perspective:

Through the use of Automated License Plate Readers, detectives identified nine individuals, three of whom were juveniles.

Isaiah Ochoa

Jocelyn Gonzalez-Landeros

Diego Barron-Mora

Joshua Vellela

Moises Nava

Diego Frias

A 17-year-old male

An 18-year-old male who was 17 during the commission of the crimes

A 15-year-old male

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for all nine individuals. Five of the suspects were arrested in June, and the remaining four were located and arrested on Oct. 15.

The adult suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail, and the juveniles were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.