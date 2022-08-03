Non-fatal stabbing on BART, trains not stopping at South Hayward station

article

BART police confirm they are investigating a stabbing on a train Wednesday evening. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

Trains are not stopping at South Hayward station as police respond. The transit agency first tweeted about the incident at 8:11 p.m., simply describing it as "police activity."

BART South Hayward station closed as police investigate a non-fatal stabbing aboard a train. August 3, 2022.

An hour later BART tweeted the Berryessa line in the Richmond direction was recovering following "earlier police activity at San Leandro."

There is no official word of arrests or a suspect in custody.

AC Transit is providing mutual aid and is accepting BART tickets as fare as this situation unfolds. Bus 99 operates between Hayward, South Hayward and Union City Stations.

The stabbing comes just hours after there was a fatal shooting on a Muni bus in San Francisco.

This is a developing news story.

