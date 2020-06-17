'Nooses' found at Oakland's Lake Merritt being treated as hate crimes, mayor says

article

The Oakland police are investigating a potential hate crime near Lake Merritt where “nooses” were found in trees, the city's mayor said.

Mayor Libby Schaaf said they were found Tuesday night in five different locations around the lake.

Schaaf tweeted, those "symbols of racial violence have no place in Oakland and will not be tolerated."

Nooses were often used in the lynching of African Americans and can be a painful reminder of the country's dark past.

A day earlier, the Oakland Police Department investigated a report of nooses near the lake, but told KTVU that they were exercise ropes "tied to trees in the area."

The department said officers interviewed people who said the ropes were installed for exercise. Still, the department promised to investigate.

Even if they were simply exercise ropes, Schaaf said the optics reek of racism.

"Reports that these were part of exercise equipment do not remove nor excuse their tortuous and terrorizing effects," Schaaf's statement said. "Objects that invoke such terror will not be tolerated in Oakland's public spaces."

Facebook user Porchia Freeman shared video of one of the "nooses" hanging from a tree.