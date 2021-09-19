Fire danger: PG&E could shut off power in North Bay

From Livermore to Napa Valley's high elevations, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for parts of the North and East Bay that went into effect Sunday night.

PG&E could also shut off power for a small portion of Napa and Solano Counties early Monday morning to reduce the threat of wildfires.

The hills between Napa and Sonoma Counties are included in that red flag warning and are potentially the most fire-risk area to watch, according to Paul Lowenthal, the Santa Rosa Fire Department's assistant fire marshal.

Additionally, the city of Fairfield issued a Red Flag Closure for Rockville Hills Regional Park, Spyglass Open Space, and the Serpas Ranch/Rolling Hills Open Space. The closures are due to weather conditions posing high fire danger. The properties will be closed at all entry points until Tuesday at sunrise.

A few days of light showers across Sonoma County's lower elevations barely made a dent in the surrounding hills, which struggled to get even a tenth of an inch o rain over the past week.

"We had a lot of people that were very relieved that we finally received some significant wetting rains," Lowenthal said, noting that the relief was quickly replaced by concern.

"With high temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds, that just dries out a lot of that kind of progress we received for a really short period of time," Lowenthal said.

Sunday evening, Sonoma County was taken off of PG&E's list of California counties where public safety power shutoffs were likely. Among the 10 counties where PG&E will have planned power shutoffs on Monday, only 1,225 customers in Napa County and 802 in Solano County were expected to temporarily have their power shut off beginning at 5 a.m. Monday.

However, by 6 a.m., the power had not been shut off.

"We're looking at a PSPS event because we want to shut off the power before those winds come. Our PG&E meteorologists are looking at 30 to 40 mile per hour gusts, and also with the dryness that we've had, the drought that we've been in, the red flag warning, we take a lot of this into consideration," Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokesperson said.

Spread across several city and county fire stations, 40 additional firefighters and 13 extra engines will remain on duty across Sonoma County until Monday night.

"We definitely don't pay attention to just what's happening in our community, we pay attention to what's happening around it," Lowenthal said, "to make sure that our community as a whole is better prepared."