High Wind Watch
from MON 4:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
8
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM PST until SUN 6:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM PST until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until SUN 6:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

North Bay braces for more downed trees, outages, and potential flooding

By
Published 
Santa Rosa
KTVU FOX 2

The North Bay is once again bracing for the potential for downed trees, power outages and possible flooding. A new storm system is expected to bring wind and rain, at times heavy rain, to the region over the next few days.

In downtown Santa Rosa, Saturday's light rain and wind caused a large tree to uproot in a restaurant parking lot.

"I normally park where that stump is," said Avery Stark, who works at The Bird and The Bottle. Stark's general manager was less lucky. Her brand-new car was among two damaged when the tree came down. Fortunately, no one was inside either at the time.

"She went home, yeah she’s pretty bummed, skaken up, said Stark. "The roots must have just been ready to go."

"Those winds earlier in the month likely weakened a lot of trees," said Santa Rosa fire marshal Paul Lowenthal. "This [storm] is just going to continue to saturate it, and it won’t take much."

Earlier this month, an atmospheric river system toppled trees onto 14 homes in the city. On February 4, the storm related call volume at the Santa Rosa Fire Department was three times as busy as a normal day.

"Even though the winds are not expected to be as strong as they were in early February, any gusty winds could likely bring down additional trees," said Lowenthal.

Lowenthal said he was also eyeing the potential for flooding.

"We’re one of three swift water rescue teams that have been staffed here in Sonoma County," said Lowenthal.

The potential for flooding and land slides, also prompted a pre-emptive shut down of several North Bay roadways, including Bolinas Road in West Marin, from Azalea Hill to Highway 1. 