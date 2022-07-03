Northfield police asking for help finding 6-year-old girl after mother found dead

article

The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Elle Ragin after her mother was found dead in their home Saturday.

Police said they responded to a call around 11:50 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Maple Brook Ct and discovered Lisa Wade, 39, who died of an apparent suicide.

Authorities believe Wade may have been involved in the disappearance of her 6-year-old daughter Ragin before she died.

Witnesses at the scene told FOX 9 there was a large group of people searching cornfields by the townhouses and flying drones overhead yesterday. Agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were seen going in and out of the home Sunday morning.

Ragin has curly brown hair and brown eyes. She stands at 3-feet-6-inches and weighs approximately 45 pounds, according to the Northfield Police Department.

Anyone who has seen Ragin or Wade within the past two weeks or has information about Ragin's whereabouts is urged to call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477.

The BCA is assisting with this investigation.



