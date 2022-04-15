Novato High School under lockdown due to bomb threat
article
NOVATO, Calif. - Novato High School is under lockdown due to reports of a bomb threat, police said.
The staff and students are asked to shelter in place while police officers search the campus, according to a Nixle Alert from the Novato Police Friday afternoon.
Police are working with the Novato Unified School District Staff to determine the merits of the threat made, authorities said.
People should avoid the area until the incident is resolved.
Advertisement