Novato Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

article

Police in Novato on Saturday are asking the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Tejon left his home in the area of Diablo Avenue about 11 a.m. Friday and police say he could be in the area of Marin City with friends.

Tejon is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a

'NASA' logo on chest with yellow/orange stripes on the sleeves, and blue jeans.

Police say at this time, there are no known suspicious circumstances associated with his disappearance, but they want to locate him and make sure he is safe.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts, are asked to contact Novato police at (415) 897-1122.

