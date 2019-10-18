NuStar facility locked when firefighters arrived, supervisors says: report

article

A new report in the San Francisco Chronicle details the moments firefighters arrived at the Nustar Energy fire in Crockett on Tuesday, and some of the issues that delayed first responders from getting inside.

Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia told the newspaper that first responders encountered locked gates at the front of the facility and the entire place nearly abandoned, with nobody to tell them what happened or what was burning.

According to the Chronicle, eventually crews found one worker, who explained that a tank had exploded but that employee did not know what was stored in there.

In addition, NuStar Energy’s workers fled the scene and the emergency fire suppression system was not activated, the supervisor told the Chronicle.

Gioia told the paper he has questions about the training of these workers.

Steve Hill, spokesman for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, said the confusion caused about a minute delay.

NuStar acknowledged that the scene was chaotic, but denied that their employees are not well trained.

"While all our employees are very familiar with the products in our tanks, the combustion happened so quickly and so unexpectedly, that there was some initial confusion about which tanks were impacted," facility spokeswoman Mary Rose Brown said Friday morning in an email. "Our employees are well-trained on the protocol of how and when to activate our fire suppression equipment. Unfortunately, in this case, given the speed, intensity and particular location of this combustion, the suppression equipment for that part of the facility was inaccessible until first responders arrived to cool the area down with water."

She added that once the company confirmed the two tanks involved, NuStar was able to identify the product and the volume immediately and notified firefighters accordingly. It's not fair, she said, to say that employees weren't aware of what was in the tanks. "We only store four products at the terminal," she said, listing off diesel, gasoline, jet fuel and ethanol. "So, of course, our employees are well aware of which products are in which tanks."

On Friday morning, a hillside fire down the road from NuStar broke out at 20050 San Pablo Avenue near the Dead Fish Restaurant. Oct. 19, 2019 Expand

Finally, Brown said it's also not accurate to say the employees left their posts and fled. Employees are trained to report to their "muster point" to account for and verify the safety of themselves and others. "In this case," she said, "the muster point is just outside the gate across the road. So while employees moved to a safe location away from the tanks, they did not abandon the facility. "



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Investigators have accessed security footage and digital files.

The Nustar Energy facility remains closed. The Cal/OSHA-mandated shutdown will be lifted as soon as it’s determined there is no hazard and NuStar can operate safely.

Meanwhile about 6 a.m. on Friday morning, a hillside fire down the road from NuStar broke out at 20050 San Pablo Avenue near the Dead Fish Restaurant. Firefighters said it was a homeless encampment. Amtrak had to stop all service in this area.