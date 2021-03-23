Oakland announces one of nation's largest guaranteed income pilots

article

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and other leaders on Tuesday plan to announce the framework for one of the nation’s largest guaranteed income pilots that will distribute monthly payments to hundreds of Oakland families.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m., where Oakland councilman Loren Taylor and executives from the Family Independence Initiative and Mayors for a Guaranteed Income will also be in attendance.

Details on how it will be funded and who will receive the funds has not yet been made public.

A guaranteed minimum income is defined as a plan set up by a government to provide every person the guarantee of an income of a certain level.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the initiative comes in the wake of Stockton’s program, which provides $500 every month to 125 people. Launched by former Mayor Michael Tubbs, who will also be at the news conference, Stockton led one of the first universal basic income programs in the U.S. Tubbs lost his re-election in 2020.

Last year, Tubbs formed Mayors for a Guaranteed Income Coalition, a group committed to creating a guaranteed income program. The coalition includes mayors from Los Angeles, Pittsburg, Atlanta and Oakland.

The intention behind the payment is to provide enough to cover the basic cost of living and provide financial security. The concept is also seen as a way to offset job losses caused by technology.

Supporters say that universal basic income can lift people out of poverty, address income inequality, alleviate stress and improve health.

The Chronicle reports that San Francisco is considering a similar program, voting in December to begin studying a pilot program for between 500 and 1,000 residents.

In 1967, Martin Luther King Jr. said a guaranteed income would abolish poverty.