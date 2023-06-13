Oakland A's fans gear up for reverse boycott to pack the Coliseum

article

Oakland Athletics fans are gearing up Tuesday night as they plan a reverse boycott in an effort to send a strong message to the baseball team's front office.

The organizers of this unprecedented event have called on all fans to pack the Coliseum for the game against the Tampa Bay Rays, defying the usual dismal Tuesday night attendance trends.

The ongoing discussions about the future of the Oakland A's have yet to reach a conclusive decision. The team's leadership has expressed interest in relocating the franchise to Las Vegas, prompting concerns among loyal fans.

Currently, a proposal for stadium funding is being deliberated in the Nevada State Legislature, which is currently in a special session. The Assembly is scheduled to hold an informational hearing on the A's bill on Tuesday.

Fans are particularly upset with the team owner, John Fisher, and the leadership for allegedly using low stadium attendance as a justification to move the team away from Oakland.

Stu Cleary, one of the organizers of the reverse boycott, voiced his discontent, saying, "The attendance is the result of his actions. He doubled ticket prices, traded away the best players, let the Coliseum fall into disrepair, and has been telling us for 20 years that it's a terrible place to be. Why would any customer go to a place of business like that?"

The reverse boycott idea gained momentum on Twitter and has since snowballed into a significant movement among A's fans.

The first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.