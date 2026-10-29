The Brief Parishioners in the Oakland diocese protested Thursday, calling on Bishop Michael Barber to reject the White House video clip showing a group of Catholic leaders meeting and praying over President Trump. The parishioners say they feel Bishop Barber was used for political purposes by the Trump administration ahead of the mid-term elections next week, by implying Catholics support the president and his policies. Bishop Barber declined to speak Thursday, but shared his online post that he went to foster dialog, "There are significant points of disagreement on matters of faith and morals between the Catholic Church and the Democratic and Republican parties…I was grateful to be invited to the White House and meet with the President of the United States."



Catholic parishioners protested Thursday outside the Oakland Diocese office of Bishop Michael C. Barber, outraged over a White House video showing Barber and 11 other Catholic leaders praying with President Donald Trump.

"After church on Sunday everybody was talking about how dismayed they were to see the photo op and that our own bishop was involved in that," said Roberta McLaughlin, a parishioner and protest organizer.

East Bay Catholics criticize White House video

What we know:

The video posted by the Trump administration on Oct. 22, was captioned, "Catholic Archbishops and Bishops pray with President Trump in the Oval Office." The video was released about two weeks before the midterm elections.

"There has never been a greater president for Catholic Americans than President Trump, and his strong record proves it," White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said.

The East Bay Catholics who protested said it was inappropriate for Barber to appear in a video that they believed suggested the Catholic Church supports Trump and his policies.

"I feel our bishop was manipulated by the Trump administration to imply that the administration is supported by the Catholic Church," said Claire Broome, a parishioner in the Oakland Diocese.

"Bishop Barber is our leader and, in a lot of ways, we want to make sure he is speaking for all of us in the diocese," said Jim Pawlak, a Berkeley Catholic. "Going to the White House just seemed like a political gimmick."

Two attendees later issued public apologies.

Oakland bishop explains White House visit

What they're saying:

In a statement posted online, Barber did not apologize for attending the meeting. He said the Catholic Church has significant disagreements with both major political parties on matters of faith and morals.

"It is urgent, therefore, that we communicate with one another and participate as faithful citizens," Barber wrote.

He also mentioned Pope Leo XIV’s call to "foster constructive dialogue between the local Church and public authorities … based on mutual respect and aimed at promoting the common good."

Barber said that was the purpose of the trip.

"That is why I went to Washington," he said.

"I was grateful to be invited to the White House and meet with the president of the United States," Barber added. "I hope the opportunity to share our faith and values will contribute to the betterment of our country and society."

Oakland parishioners pointed to public apologies from several other Catholic leaders who attended the meeting. Protesters said those apologies better reflected concerns among Catholics who believe the Trump administration has not been supportive of Pope Leo, immigrants and human rights.

Other Catholic leaders apologize

Archbishop Jeffrey Grob of Milwaukee said he was told the meeting would be a private discussion with Trump. In a public statement, Grob said he regretted attending.

"I feel a heavy sadness, not only over the pain I caused, but also for the fact that something so sacred to a group of religious leaders, prayer to our Heavenly Father, would be manipulated in that way," Grob said.

He said the group attended "in good faith" to work toward the common good and pray with the president, "not to pose for a political photo opportunity to benefit the few."

Bishop William Joensen of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, also issued a public apology.

"There are many things tied to this present administration that are blatantly at odds with our Catholic faith," Joensen wrote. He said advance communication indicated the meeting would be a conversation in which administration officials would hear the bishops’ perspectives.

"I wish I had been more shrewd and less simple, like those who exploited our meeting for partisan political purposes," Joensen wrote.

Next steps

What's next:

The protesters said the timing of the White House visit, just weeks before the midterm elections, made the appearance especially troubling.

"The statement he has posted as of Oct. 27 on the diocesan website, he just, he doesn’t get it," said Kristin Collins, a parishioner in the Oakland Diocese. "That’s why he’s wrong. He doesn’t get what he did."

The parishioners said they represent a larger community of concerned Catholics in the Oakland Diocese. They plan to write letters to Barber and Pope Leo outlining their concerns.