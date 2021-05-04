Oakland city council unanimously approves funding community alternatives to policing

The Oakland City Council held a special meeting on Monday and approved diverting millions of dollars from the police department to other services.

Some of the alternatives, according to Councilwoman Carroll Fife, include:

A long-term investment in the Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland (MACRO) program which is an alternative to 911.

Increasing gender-based violence services.

Moving most traffic enforcement from police to Oakland’s Department of Transportation.

Working to end OPD’s use of militarized equipment

Increasing support for restorative justice and violence prevention efforts.

Investing in the Oakland Youth Commission.

Prioritizing affordable housing and homeless programs.

Supporting a Phase II process for the Reimagining Public Safety Task Force.

In addition, Oakland councilmembers added amendments to research transferring the Internal Affairs Department out of the police department into the city’s Community Police Review Agency and creating a Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

The Oakland Police Officers Association is expected to oppose many of the recommendations.

Some of them will require negotiations with the police union.

