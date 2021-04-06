Oakland firefighters battling 3-alarm fire at 2-story home

article

Oakland firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a two-story home Tuesday evening.

The fire is on the 800 block of 20th Street. The Oakland Firefighters @OaklandFireLive Twitter account first posted about the blaze at 10:13 p.m.

The fire department said the fire is well-involved and adjacent buildings are jeopardized. Crews inside the primary burning building have been pulled out, the department said.

Firefighters said they were making progress when it was at 2 alarms, but by 10:30 p.m. a third alarm was requested.

Video shows the residence fully engulfed in flames. It is not clear if anyone has been injured in this incident.

KTVU has a camera crew on the way to the scene. We will bring you more details as they become available.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story.

Bay City News contributed to this story.