Oakland high school football players head to LA, some getting on a flight for first time

article

It’s a big, eventful week ahead for a group of East Oakland high school football players scheduled to fly down to Los Angeles for a special game, and for many in the group, it will be their first time on an airplane.

25 student athletes on the Castlemont Knights football team will be traveling to face Susan Miller Dorsey Senior High in LA for what’s being called the "Oakland - Los Angeles Neighborhood Football Classic."

SEE ALSO: 2 arrested after shooting at Skyline High School in Oakland

SEE ALSO: Oakland High wins 1st football game in 4 years

The trip promises to be one that could be transformative for the young Oakland athletes.

In addition to the game itself, organizers have a packed itinerary planned for the students, including a college tour of the University of Southern California and a trip to see the famed Rose Bowl Stadium.

The Castlemont football players were also scheduled to take part in team building events like visiting an LA elementary school to work with young kids, alongside members of Dorsey’s football team and staff from the Los Angeles Rams.

"Anytime we see a way to give our students an experience that has the potential to dramatically change their view of the world and their place in it, we do everything we can to make it happen," said Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell.

The trip was being funded by ticket revenue from last season's football games.

The Castlemont players will leave from Oakland Airport early Wednesday morning, district officials said. The game against Dorsey will be held Friday night.

"This trip will have a lasting impact on the student-athletes from Castlemont, with some taking their first flight," Johnson-Trammell said, adding, "All of Oakland will be cheering on the Knights as they head to Los Angeles."

