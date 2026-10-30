Oakland man sentenced to 10 years for multiple armed robberies

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The Brief An Oakland resident was on Friday sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Jaray Washington was sentenced for committing eight robberies and being a felon in possession of a firearm.



An Oakland man was on Friday sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for eight counts of robbery and possession of a firearm.

Jaray Washington, 44, was charged on July 1, 2024, and indicted by a federal grand jury in August of that year. He was charged with eight counts of robbery affecting interstate commerce and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents show Washington admitted to robbing at gunpoint eight businesses in Alameda County — seven gas stations and one Taco Bell. Two of the crimes were committed with an accomplice, Deante Hunt, who was sentenced to 36 months in prison for his involvement.

Washington led police on multiple high-speed chases before being arrested on Feb. 13, 2024. After his arrest, officers recovered a purple pistol he had brandished during each of the robberies. Washington was on federal supervised release at the time, having been convicted in 2022 of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In addition to serving 10 years in prison, Washington was sentenced to three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay restitution.