Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao says she'll reject high end of raise

As the city debates whether Oakland's mayor should get a potential $75,000 more in salary on Tuesday, Mayor Sheng Thao said she believes that the city charter mandates the office should get a pay bump, but she should get the low end of the raise.

"This year, given the significant financial challenges that the city is facing, I urge the City Council to set the Mayor’s salary at the lowest amount legally required by the city charter," Thao said in a statement. "As a leader I know this is in the best interest of the city’s fiscal health, and it is also the right thing to do."

Oakland's Human Resources department recommended the mayor's salary should be increased because this year, it was out of the city charter's range, which states that the mayor’s salary "shall be not less than 70% nor more than 90%" of the average salaries of "city managers/chief executive officers" of six California cities.

Three of those cities have bigger populations than Oakland and three have smaller populations. They are: Fresno, Sacramento, Long Beach, Bakersfield, Anaheim, and Stockton.

As of 2023, the average salary for city managers and executives in those six cities is $308,860.

The mayor's current annual salary is $202,999. By comparison, the city administrator makes $340,000.

For Thao to make 70% of that average, her salary would need to increase by $13,000.

Human resources staff also noted that Thao currently makes nearly $22,000 less than a special assistant in her office, and they didn’t consider that a fair arrangement. The HR report recommended increasing the mayor’s salary to the highest end of the scale —$277,974.

But that figure has garnered plenty of controversy as of late.

One of the most vocal critics against Thao getting a $75,000 raise has been Councilwoman Janani Ramachandran.

In a statement, she noted the difficult fiscal situation Oakland is in and she does not support bringing up the mayor's salary to the top of the scale.

She said she is, however, open to giving Thao a lower-end increase, which would be $231,645 per year – a $29,000 raise.

It seems like Thao agrees.

Thao said that if the council elects to give her a salary that is greater than legally mandated, she will reject it and refund any amount that exceeds the charter-required minimum to the city to deliver services to our neighborhood.