Oakland native formally takes top cop job; he's the 11th chief since 2003

Deputy Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, a 20-year veteran of the department and an Oakland native, will formally accept his new post as the city's top cop on Monday at his alma mater, McClymonds High School.

When he does, he will be the 11th chief since 2003.

Armstrong will take over from Interim Susan Manheimer, who was called in last February when the Police Commission fired Anne Kirkpatrick.

He beat out three other finalists, including his wife, Drennon Lindsey, for the job. She too is a deputy chief in the department.

The other two outside candidates were Jason Lando, a commander of the Pittsburgh Police Department in Pennsylvania, and Abdul Pridgen, chief of the Seaside Police Department in Monterey County.

Armstrong has been with the Oakland Police Department since 1999. And he has had a personal view of the scandals that have contributed to a rapid chief turnover, including times when the city hired three police chiefs in one week, both in 2013 and 2016.

Advertisement

Currently, Oakland is facing a rising homicide rate, a coronavirus pandemic that has halted the renowned Ceasefire program credited with reducing killings in the city and an Instagram scandal linked to officers liking racist and sexist social media posts.

Armstrong was raised in West Oakland, where he graduated McClymonds High School and has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and master’s degree in organizational leadership.

In a Twitter video that was released Friday, Armstrong and Mayor Libby Schaaf touched briefly on the death of his older brother, who was killed at Oakland Technical High School in 1985 when he was 16 years old.

When asked by Schaaf what he thought his brother’s reaction to his job would be, Armstrong said, "I think he’d say how proud of me he was, of his younger brother having a dream and making good on that dream. It’s a special moment."