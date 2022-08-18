Oakland police ask for help locating at-risk missing 83-year-old woman

article

A woman with dementia has gone missing in Oakland and police on Thursday asked for help in locating her.

Harriet Jones, 83, was last seen Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of Coronado Avenue. Jones was wearing a purple sweater and light green leggings, according to police.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 100 pounds with gray hair and green eyes, police said. She is considered at risk because of how old she is and dementia, according to police.

Anyone who has information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to please call the Police Department's missing person's unit at (510) 238-3641.

