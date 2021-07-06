Oakland police block off streets near homicide scene by homeless encampment

Oakland police were at the site of a homicide scene early Tuesday morning, the Bay Area News Group reported.

Police did not respond to questions from KTVU, but video cameras showed a heavy police presence at East 12th Street and 17th Avenue as early as 5:30 a.m. The site is near a homeless encampment.

It's unclear if the victim was living at the camp or was just in the area at the time.

Oakland has had nearly 70 homicides this year.

A year ago at this time, the city had investigated 39 homicides.



