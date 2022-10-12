Oakland police investigating 103rd homicide of the year following shooting near Lafayette Square

article

Oakland Police Department is investigating their 103rd homicide of the year, officials confirmed. A victim of a shooting arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning and was later pronounced dead, police say.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of 11th Street shortly before 10 a.m. near Lafayette Square Park in the Old Oakland neighborhood.

OPD's homicide unit is investigating the circumstances of the shooting. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

OPD said the investigation is ongoing.

The city has struggled with violent crime and has seen a recent uptick in often times fatal shootings.

