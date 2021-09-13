Oakland police investigating shooting by US Marshals, 1 person injured

article

Oakland police are investigating a shooting by U.S. Marshals Monday afternoon where at least one person was injured.

The shooting was reported at Fruitvale Avenue and Blossom Street just before 3:30 p.m., police said.

OPD said a U.S. Marshal's task force was serving a criminal arrest warrant in the 2500 block of Fruitvale Avenue when the shooting happened. They added that there is no public safety concern at this time. No further details of the circumstances surrounding the shooting or what led to a use of force were disclosed.

Police said there are no reported injuries to any member of law enforcement. However, an ambulance was requested for someone with a gunshot wound. There was no word on that person's condition.