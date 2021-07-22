Oakland police looking for suspect in Wednesday's brazen auto break-ins along Lakeshore Ave.

article

Police in Oakland need the public's help in identifying a man seen brazenly breaking into several parked cars along Lakeshore Avenue in the Lake Merritt business district early Wednesday afternoon.

The brazen and blatant break-in of the parked vehicles today, captured on video by a witness, has caught the attention of Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong.

"This brazen crime happened in the middle of the day, in one of our busiest business districts," Armstrong said. "I thank our community member who safely captured this crime in progress on video, and to those who called 911. Together, we unite to 'STAND UP FOR A SAFE OAKLAND'."

Police investigators said the car break-ins happened at about 12:30 p.m., when a man, with his own vehicle double-parked, was seen smashing car windows in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

The Oakland Police Department is encouraging the community to report all crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's Burglary Section at (510) 238-3951.

