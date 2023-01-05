Oakland police request assistance in locating missing 12-year-old girl

article

Oakland Police Department on Thursday say they are requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. She is considered at-risk due to her age.

Tania Bernubez was last seen Jan. 5 at around midnight on the 9800 block of Holly Street. Her clothing at the time of her disappearance is unknown, but police say she was wearing white and blue shoes.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'2" and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Family members say she is in good physical condition.

If you have information on her whereabouts, notify the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

SEE ALSO: Family, friends plead for help in locating missing East Bay teen