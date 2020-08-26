Oakland police say there are 'agitators' among crowd of downtown demonstrators

article

Oakland Police Department have asked "agitators" to stop throwing items and using laser pointers against officers near police headquarters Wednesday night.

Police also reported illegal fireworks were being set off. Shortly before 10 p.m., police said the "agitators" within the crowd had attempted to set a business on fire at 8th Street and Broadway, but that officers and the fire department had intervened in time to prevent further damage.

Oakland Police Department spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson said as many as 300 demonstrators gathered at Frank Ogawa Plaza as unrest continued in other parts of the country after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. An officer, who has since been identified, shot Blake seven times in the back on Sunday. Blake, who is Black, may be permanently paralyzed from the shooting, but was listed in stable condition at the hosptial.

Police said the agitators and officers faced off in the area of 7th and Washington streets.

Just before 9 p.m., OPD tweeted to ask that those attending the evening demonstrations be respectful of the community and to local businesses in the area and to protest peacefully.

Police had also indicated they support demonstrators' rights and reached out via Twitter to allow organizers to facilitate a safe space for the demonstrations. They asked protesters not to cross barricades. It was not clear if there who the organizer or organizers were for Wednesday evening's events.

This is a developing story.