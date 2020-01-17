Oakland police searching for suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run

article

Oakland Police Department are at the scene of a fatal hit and run Friday afternoon.

Police say they received a call at 3:22 p.m. about a juvenile who was struck by a vehicle at the 1800 block of 98th Ave. near Elmhurst United Middle School.

Police later said the victim was an adult. The victim died at the scene and was not transported to the hospital. Police say the vehicle that hit the victim fled the scene.

Police are searching for the suspect vehicle, but did not give a description at this time.

This is a breaking news story.