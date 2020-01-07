Oakland police serve arrest warrants during 'criminal investigation'

Oakland police sent out an early morning alert on Tuesday saying there was police activity because of a "criminal investigation."

The alert, sent out about 5:15 a.m. said that officers were serving criminal arrest warrants in various areas of the city that are related to an "ongoing investigation."

The alert stated that the department wants to "ensure public awareness" and "enhance the safety and quality of life in our community." However, the alert did not state what the ongoing criminal investigation was about or any other details.

Some people commented on the alert about how vague it was. One person specifically wondered why police would wake people up with a text without providing any details or context.

KTVU cameras spotted some of the police activity at Foster Avenue and Bernhardt Drive just off I-880 at 98th Avenue. Police in camoflauge were seen walking up doorsteps with guns drawn filing into one home before sunrise.

The alert came less than 24 hours after the city held a news conference stating that 2019 saw a 7 percent violent crime increase.

Oakland police enter home during early-morning sweep. Details of the investigation have not yet been revealed. Jan. 7, 2019

