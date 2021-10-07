Oakland: Suspect sought in early-morning home invasion, sexual assault

article

Police in Oakland are searching for a man who entered a home early Thursday morning in the Redwood Heights neighborhood who approached two residents who were asleep and demanded money.

The suspect also sexually assaulted one of the victims before leaving the residence, according to Paul Chambers, an Oakland police spokesperson.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. when the suspect entered the residence through an unlocked window.

Chambers said the incident appears to be a random act of violence. The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, 5'10" tall, thin build, black mask, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Special Victims Section at (510) 238-3641.





