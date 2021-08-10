Oakland teachers' union says district's workers required to get COVID vaccine or test weekly

article

Just one day after the first day of school, an Oakland teachers' union announced district staff, contractors and volunteers are now required to get the COVID-19 vaccination or to be tested weekly starting September 7.

Oakland Education Association, Tuesday night, made the announcement on Twitter. The teacher's union represents nearly 3,000 of Oakland Unified School District workers.

The union said in addition, beginning August 16, masks will be required outdoors on school district campuses.

"Fortunately, 92% of OUSD staff who have reported their status are already vaccinated," the association said.

KTVU reported on the first day back to in-person class in a year and a half, that some parents remained concerned, especially with children under 12 not being eligible for the vaccine at time when cases are surging due to the highly-contagious delta variant.

Some teachers also had their reservations about not having a vaccine requirement.

Mayor Libby Schaaf along with California Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond toured an elementary school on the first day back and reassured the community that safety protocol included deep cleanings, air purifiers in all the rooms, and asking parents to keep their children at home if they are ill.

Until Tuesday, teachers were only required to undergo regular COVID testing regardless of their vaccination status. Eligible students are encouraged to get the vaccine, but there are no mandates for them.

"We agree that vaccinations, along with multiple layers of mitigation, are the best way to protect our students, ourselves, and our community from COVID-19 and we will continue to do whatever it takes to keep our schools safe," the teachers' union said.

There are some 49,000 students at Oakland Unified School District.