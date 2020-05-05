Oakland to shelter homeless in 67 trailers to curb and prevent COVID-19

article

The city of Oakland on Tuesday will launch Operation HomeBase, a COVID-19 isolation trailer program.

In a statement, the city said this program will use 67 trailers donated by California to bring homeless and medically vulnerable people from East Oakland into isolation so that they avoid contracting the coronavirus.

City homeless counts estimate there are about 4,000 homeless in Oakland.

The city said the program at 633 Hegenberger Road will provide three meals per day, running water and sewer connections to each trailer for "maximum safety and dignity," and some case management to support housing search and permanent housing.

The city did not immediately say how much the operation costs.

Mayor Libby Schaaf will hold a news conference via live-stream at 10 a.m. on her Twitter feed @libbyschaaf