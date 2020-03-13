Oakland Unified School District joins chorus of campuses canceling in-person classes

article

Oakland Unified School District on Friday decided to close its schools because of coronavirus fears.

Classes will be shuttered through at least April 5, the end of spring break, the district said in a news release.

Oakland schools will formally close at 6 p.m. on Friday, meaning there is no Saturday school and no regular instruction on Monday, said Supt. Kyla Johnson-Trammell. Each school is still preparing to provide assignments to students, which will be posted on individual school websites. Most likely, the assignments will be posted on Tuesday or Wednesday.

District offices will remain open and all district employees will work and continue to be paid, she said, adding "exact responsibilities and worksite locations may vary."

During this break, schools will be deep-cleaned, she said.

Bay Area school closure list

Trammell-Johnson said she made the decision "after much deliberation" and after consulting with health officials and city leaders including Mayor Libby Schaaf. Ultimately, she decided that now is the right time to close the district's more than 100 schools encompassing nearly 50,000 students. The closure, she said, will allow students, school staff and families "to do what they need to do to keep themselves healthy, and help prevent the spread of coronavirus."

She added that the closure is an "an imperfect solution," because the experts say that unless children stay in their homes away from other people for the duration of the closure, then they still run the risk of potential exposure.

Closing the schools poses more than just an educational hardship on students and their families.

Trammell-Johnson fully acknowleged that so many in the district rely on schools to provide food and a safe place for children during the day. So, during the closure, the district's nutritional services department will be open at 12 schools throughout the city, where "Grab and Go" breakfasts and lunches will be available.

The move also affects working parents.

Denese Brown-Hofstetter wrote on Facebook that she had several concerns.

"Parents who can't afford to stay home or afford daycare will do what now?" she said. "If they stay home with the kids, they can't pay rent or mortgage. If they leave the kids home alone they'll go to jail. We are being distracted from something bigger. We have the flu season every year and thousands die and the media doesn't send everyone into a frenzy."

Oakland's decision follows on the heels of what San Francisco and many other school districts, such as the West Contra Costa Unified School District, have already decided. A growing list of campuses, from universities to K-12 schools, have all started to close in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which experts say is exacerbated when large groups of people congregate together.

As of Friday morning, San Jose Unified was still in session. And New York City's mayor was also arguing to keep classes open there, too.

Here are the 12 centers where students can get breakfast and lunch:

Northwest/West Oakland: Sankofa Elementary, West Oakland Middle School and Hoover Elementary

Central Oakland: Oakland High School and Garfield Elementary

East Oakland: Bret Harte Middle School, Life Academy/United for Success, Coliseum College Preparatory Academy, Madison Park Upper, Fremont High School, Castlemont High School and Elmhurst United Middle School

Hours: Monday: 8:00-12:00 (3 breakfasts/3 lunches per student), Thursday: 8:00-12:00 (2 breakfasts/2 lunches per student), Food is available to any child under 18.