Oakland city leaders worried social gatherings fueling COVID-19 surge

There is growing concern among Oakland city officials that a surge in COVID-19 cases is attributed to social gatherings.

City leaders are worried that parties at Lake Merritt on weekends, may play a role in the rise of infections in East Oakland.

New data released by Roots Community Health Center highlights a troubling trend, officials said. Data shows that in July, the number of COVID-19 cases related to people traveling and hanging out at parties and social gatherings has spiked to about 40% of the positive cases, that's double the rate of cases contracted in the workplace.

