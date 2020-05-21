Oakland's Lake Temescal closed again because of sewage spill

article

Oakland's Lake Temescal has closed again after a city pipe burst allowing sewage to flow into the body of water.

That means no fishing is allowed because of the elevated levels of toxins, according to Dave Mason, a spokesman for the East Bay Regional Park District.

The district closed the lake on Wednesday indefinitely after the pipe burst in a neighborhood upstream of the park.

Because of coronavirus, the picnic areas, the playground, the swimming area and the south entrance parking lot are all closed.

“It’s really disheartening that the City of Oakland continues to have these sewer spills that impact recreational opportunities for local residents, especially now when they need it more than ever," Mason told KTVU. “Sewer spills are a public health and safety issue. It’s hard to believe the city continues to neglect and fix their sewer system that they are responsible for managing.”

A spokesman for Oakland's Department of Works did not immediately respond for comment.

Interactive map: Significant sewage spills

Lake Temescal has been closed off and on for years because of regular sewage spilles.

And it's not the only place in town with sewage problems.

Two years ago, 2 Investigates found that at the time, nearly 250,000 gallons of sewage overflowed onto Oakland city streets and into waterways in 2016-17, the most recent data available.

That was a 729 percent increase from the previous fiscal year.

Back then, the Environmental Protection Agency fined Oakland $226,500 last year for violating a consent decree and letting untreated sewage flow – containing E. coli and other toxins -- into San Francisco Bay over a roughly three-year period.