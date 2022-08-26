A federal judge ruled Friday that Caltrans could go ahead with plans to clear a sprawling homeless encampment in Oakland off its property.

The Wood Street encampment had been a source of contention between the city of Oakland and the state over whose responsible for providing shelter and housing assistance to unhoused residents who call the encampment home. It has been the site of numerous fires which firefighters say are difficult to combat.

The state said it has allocated $4.7 million in funding to the city over the last two years to address those issues, but Oakland is dragging its feet.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened to redirect millions of dollars in discretionary state funding if the city didn't find shelter for those unhoused residents at Wood Street.

The state underscored that while the encampment sits on Caltrans property, the transportation agency does not have the authority to provide shelter to the public. Local governments have that responsibility, the state argued.

The encampment has seen several recent fires, and Tuesday brought yet another fire. So far this year, there have been 48 confirmed fires at Wood Street. Last year, there were 155.

State and local leaders said Wood Street is dangerous, and some say it's a pit of despair created by public agencies and private landowners.

The encampment is located in District 3. City Councilmember Caroll Fife represents that district. In May, she pushed for a homeless shelter at a former Oakland Army base that would house up to 1,000 people.

"We need accommodations now," Fife had said. Fife's community liaison said District 3 has the most homeless encampments in the city.