Officer injured in tense Richmond standoff, witness describes ‘crazy scene’

A police pursuit that started Thursday night in the Oakland Hills led to a tense standoff in Richmond where one officer was injured.

The chase reportedly began after a woman was beaten and dumped from a cargo van. The pursuit ended around 7:30 p.m. on South 37th Street in Richmond. Officers with dogs moved in and surrounded the van.

"It happened so fast. There must have been like 30, 40, 50 cops within like 15 to 20 seconds," said witness Caesar Padilla. "They just moved me out of the way. It was a crazy scene.

The suspect ended up surrending about an hour later when police and K9 units approached the van.

The injured officer from Oakland could be seen sitting up and alert in the back of an ambulance before being taken away for medical treatment.

A witness said the officer may have been shot in the leg.