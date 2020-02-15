Officer-involved shooting reported at El Cerrito del Norte BART station

BART police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the El Cerrito del Norte BART station.

The El Cerrito del Norte BART station is currently closed, and BART controllers are turning trains around.

The person who was shot is still alive, according to BART. There's no word on the severity of the injuries.

Officers have recovered a firearm at the scene, according to a Tweet by the transit agency.

There is no estimate as to when the station will resume service.

This is a developing story, refresh for uppdates. KTVU reporter Greg Liggins and his photo journalist are responding to the scene.