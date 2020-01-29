Officials begin process of clearing Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa

A rally was held in Santa Rosa Wednesday in support of the 250 homeless people whose encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail is being cleared.

Sonoma County ordered people living on the two-mile stretch of the popular hiking and biking trail between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol to move.

They were initially told they had to leave by 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, but Sonoma county extended the deadline, giving them until Friday.

Sonoma is offering to move some of the people to a temporary-county camp in East Santa Rosa, but homeless advocates said about 200 people will be left with nowhere to go.

"We protest because the county had better options, ones with dignity and autonomy that house people at lower costs," said advocate Merlin Davis with the Democratic Socialists of America.

The county said it has contacted the people who will not be moving to the camp about other shelter options.