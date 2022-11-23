Police ask for help locating runaway San Lorenzo teen

article

Local authorities are searching for a missing runaway from San Lorenzo.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Shamaya Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Bockman Road Tuesday around 6 p.m.

Authorities said Shamaya had a cell phone and some money on her person when she disappeared.

She is approximately 130 pounds and stands at 5 feet 4 inches. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans with "rips on the front of the legs" and an orange hoodie with a picture of a boy on its front.

Shamaya is familiar with public transportation and has family and friends in San Francisco, authorities said. It is possible she may have headed towards that direction.

Officials are concerned for her safety and are asking the public for assistance in locating her.

Those with information on her whereabouts are urged to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at (510)-667-7721 or your local law enforcement agency.

