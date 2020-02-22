One dead after small plane crash near St. Michael, Minnesota

article

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a small plane crash that left one person dead Saturday monring in St. Michael, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 11:15 a.m., dispatch received a report of a possible airplane down in the area of the Crow Hassan Park Reserve in northwestern Hennepin County. Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Three Rivers Park District Public Safety Personnel, Rogers Police and Fire, North Memorial EMS and an aviation unit from the Minnesota State Patrol responded.

When they arrived, responders found a small single-engine aircraft with one occupant who was deceased. The sheriff's office and other personnel will continue to maintain a perimeter at the scene until federal investigators arrive.



“Our deepest sympathy goes to the friends and family of the deceased. We will continue to work with federal and local investigators to gather additional information,” Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said in a release.