One dead in overnight East Bay freeway shooting

(KTVU) - One person was killed in the latest freeway shooting in the Bay Area.

CHP told KTVU that it happened at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, on Interstate 580, near Lakeshore Avenue.

The victim's truck exited, and eventually stopped at a gas station.

There was no immediate word on the identity.A Sig Alert was issued at 12:52 a.m., dverting all traffic off of westbound I-580, and onto 14th Avenue.

The highway reopened at 3:07 a.m. Thursday.

Stay with ktvu.com and watch KTVU's "Mornings on 2" for updates.

