One dead, one injured in Antioch shooting Thursday night

Police found one person dead and another injured late Thursday night in Antioch on Delta Fair Blvd near the Somersville Towne Center.

Police were responding to a report of gunfire in the near and found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his legs and a woman dead with gunshot wounds to the head.

The suspect fled before police arrived, but police say they believe it may be an incident of domestic violence.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.