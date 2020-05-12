Expand / Collapse search

One injured in shooting near City College of San Francisco

 
Crime and Public Safety
Bay City News
Photo: Dan Rosenheim

SAN FRANCISCO - One person was wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in San Francisco near the main campus of City College of San Francisco, police said. 

Officers responded at 3:17 p.m. to the area around Jules and Ocean avenues following a report of a shooting. 

Officers found one person with an apparent gunshot wound and the victim was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. 

No other details were immediately available. 